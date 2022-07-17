Janesville garage fire sends one person to hospital with injuries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire Sunday morning that resulted in one person being sent to the hospital.

At 11:02 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of N. River Rd. for reports of a detached garage that was fully engulfed in flames.

JFD said when they arrived, the fire was spreading to the adjacent home, but crews were able to stop the fire from spreading any further. Damage to the home was contained to the soffit and a small portion of attic space above the attached garage.

One person was sent to the hospital with burns to the hands and arms, according to JFD.

The fire allegedly started while the resident was trying to siphon gas out a car with a wet/dry vac.

JFD is reminding people to use only approved containers for moving flammable liquids.

Total damage from the fire is estimated to be around $150,000.

