Advertisement

Janesville PD arrest man on 7th OWI

Police say he ran and left a child in his car after an officer initiated a traffic stop.
Janesville Police
Janesville Police(WIFR)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was arrested after leaving a child in his car when an officer tried to stop him, according to the Janesville Police Department. This is his alleged seventh offense of driving while intoxicated.

Early Sunday morning at 12:25 a.m., the 39-year-old man didn’t stop at a stop sign near South Academy St. and West Court St., according to police. When a Janesville officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the car ran away on foot, leaving a young child in the car.

Police say the driver showed evidence of intoxication. The Janesville man is now facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated 7th offense with passenger under 16, child neglect, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on bike path
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

Latest News

Over 260 dancers, including U.S. champion from Madison compete in ScotDance National Championship
Over 260 dancers, including U.S. champion from Madison compete in ScotDance National Championship
Gladys Knight concert and other BGCDC fundraisers exceed expectations
Gladys Knight concert and other BGCDC fundraisers exceed expectations
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County Gladys Knight Concert Exceeds Fundraising Goals
Gladys Knight concert and other BGCDC fundraisers exceed expectations
Monroe bus driver celebrates 91st birthday
Monroe bus driver celebrates 91st birthday