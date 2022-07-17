Janesville PD arrest man on 7th OWI

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was arrested after leaving a child in his car when an officer tried to stop him, according to the Janesville Police Department. This is his alleged seventh offense of driving while intoxicated.

Early Sunday morning at 12:25 a.m., the 39-year-old man didn’t stop at a stop sign near South Academy St. and West Court St., according to police. When a Janesville officer initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the car ran away on foot, leaving a young child in the car.

Police say the driver showed evidence of intoxication. The Janesville man is now facing multiple charges, including operating while intoxicated 7th offense with passenger under 16, child neglect, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.