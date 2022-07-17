Pickleball provides comradery and competition for all

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 250 athletes competed in the MadCity Pickleball Tournament at Wyndham Hills Park which wrapped up with a men’s doubles event on Sunday.

Participating athletes said the sport is continuing to gain popularity because everyone can play.

”It’s the fastest growing sport in America…. 4.8 million players,” Mike Barone said. ”The competition as you get older you kind of miss that competitive level. The juices are flowing but the comradery, the social aspect around our here.”

He said people enjoy the friendly competition and comradery.

”They’re buddies of ours. We play them all the time so I’m sure there’s going to be a little trash talking and a lot of laughing,” Barone said.

”A lot of friendships get developed in pickleball it’s just good for people our age,” Wayne Barsness said.

Barsness’ strategy is defensive.

”Well our secret to win today is probably just try and keep the ball in play and eliminate unforced errors,” he said.

Barone’s strategy is more calculating.

”You start off with making contact to the ball and hitting it over the net,” Barone said. “It’s hand-eye coordination, being able to move the ball and create openings and create opportunities.”

He’s hoping for more pickleball opportunities in Oregon, Wis. He said they’re working on adding six courts in town.

