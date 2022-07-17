State Street vendors offer bargains during annual Maxwell Street Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public had the opportunity to shop great bargains in downtown Madison this weekend during Maxwell Street Days.

The summer sidewalk sale returned to State Street this year with lots of deals on clothing, jewelry, gifts, artwork, and more.

Co-Owner of Art Gecko Nosheen Ajmal says they have been participating in Maxwell Street Days for over 20 years. She says while other festivals exist in the area, Maxwell Street Days is unique in that it specifically brings Madison and its surrounding areas together.

“There’s plenty of festivals that are happening throughout Madison, but many of those festivals have people that are not even from Madison. This just really brings together us as a community on State Street”

In addition to the sidewalk sale, the event features live music, kids activities and deals on food.

