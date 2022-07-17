Very summer-like weather this week

Key Takeaways

Low 80s and slightly humid today

Mid-upper 80s through the rest of the week

Watching storm chance on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some of our northwestern locations are waking up to a bit of fog early this morning, but things will continue to clear out by the late morning. Mainly quiet conditions for us today, the weather very similar to yesterday. A mix of clouds and sun with temps in the mid to low 80s. A stray shower or two are possible but will be in and out pretty quickly if they do develop.

Things heat up tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80s and much higher humidity levels. A hot and humid atmosphere could fuel some storms Tuesday night as a frontal boundary sweeps through the region. Right now the threat for stronger storms look to be through Dane county and north.

Thankfully that cold front will bring us some quick relief with cooler temperatures and lower dew points on Wednesday. Humidity levels should remain a bit lower through the end of the workweek, though temperatures will quickly warm back up.

