Warm & Humid start to the Week

Key Takeaways

Sunny & warm Monday/Tuesday

Slight chance for storms Tuesday night (most stay North)

Rest of the week remains warm & humid

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Variable cloud cover continues across southern Wisconsin this afternoon. A shortwave trough has spun through SE Minnesota and into northern Illinois. Today’s rain has remained well south of Wisconsin. Latest radar trends show a few showers popping up near the IL/WI state line. There is a chance some of this activity crosses into Wisconsin, but should remain fairly isolated and will wrap up at sunset.

With lows dropping into the 60s and elevated dew points, patchy fog is possible Monday morning. Sunshine is expected tomorrow and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s - lower 90s.

A short wave trough was positioned over the Pacific NW as of Sunday evening. This shortwave will travel across the northern Plains/southern Canada over the next 48 hours. Surface low-pressure will move by just to our North - sparking showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will swing through the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday. This feature could generate strong thunderstorms. However, the timing puts the front in southern Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. This would not be conducive for widespread severe weather. In addition, long-range model soundings show a deep dry layer of air aloft. This could significantly limit rainfall potential across southern Wisconsin. That all said, there is a chance for isolated showers/storms late Tuesday night. The strongest storms could contain hail. If the timing of the front were to change, severe & storms chances will be altered.

The frontal boundary brings only a slight reprieve from the heat - dropping highs into the lower 80s on Wednesday with gusty NW winds. However, dew points will remain in the 60s for the remainder of the week.

Another shortwave may bring a chance of showers/storms Friday into Saturday.

