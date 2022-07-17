Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrest Madison man for 5th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a Madison man for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Saturday.

The 56-year-old was stopped for speeding near the 267A exit on Highway 12/18 in Dane County, according a report. It was around 7:15 p.m. when a trooper conducted field sobriety tests after noticing signs of impairment in the driver.

The Madison man was arrested, marking his fifth offense for operating while intoxicated, according to officials.

