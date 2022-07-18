Advertisement

65-year-old man dead after bike collides with car on STH 78

(WAFF)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 65-year-old man was killed after his bicycle struck another vehicle on July 14 near the Merrimac Township.

According to Sauk County Officials, at about 12:50 p.m. they received a call about an accident involving a vehicle and a bike.

Officials learned that a bicyclist was traveling eastbound on STH 78 near Goette Rd in Merrimac when he lost control, eventually veering into the westbound lane in front of a vehicle, where they then collided.

The operator of the bicyclist, a man from Merriman had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The driver of the car was not injured.

This incident remains under investigation by Sauk County Sheriff’s Department. They were assisted on the scene by Merrimac Fire and Rescue, Sauk Prairie EMS and Sauk County Highway Department.

