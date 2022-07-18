DMV offers advice on getting a valid ID for voting ahead of August election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In advance of the Primary election August 9, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding voters how to make sure they can obtain an ID that is valid for voting.

The DMV states there is no separate “Voter ID” that citizens need to vote. Instead, all that is needed includes a drivers license, identification card, military or student ID card, among other valid forms of ID.

If you don’t have a proper ID to vote, the required documents need to receive the ID can be found at wisconsindmv.gov. If you don’t have these documents readily available, the DMV has a process called the Voter ID Petition Process to help get the information. The process gives the person who needs it a receipt valid to take to the polls to vote, completely free of charge.

Anyone with questions related to obtaining an ID to vote should call DMV’s toll-free Voter ID hotline at (844) 588-1069. Other questions can be directed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission at elections.wi.gov.

If you are unsure if your identification meets the requirements, check at the commission’s website as well.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.