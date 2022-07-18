Advertisement

Fun for the whole family at the Dane County Fair

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Fair is back, and with it comes concerts, games, animals, carnivals, and fair food.

The fair runs from July 21 through July 24 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, with a special themes throughout its stay. Gates are open starting at 9 a.m. each morning with entertainment all the way until 10 p.m.

Carnival hours are from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and for the rest of the weekend, it’s open from noon to 8 p.m.

Daily admission is $10 for people 12 years and older, $5 for kids 6-11, and free for anyone 5 years and younger. Prices will only be $3 before 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Throughout the Dane County Fair’s run, a special theme will be applied to each day, bring plenty of discounts and free activities to families.

July 21 is Hometown Hero Day, where admission is free for armed forces personnel, police officers, firefighter, first responders, and a guest with them. The first day also brings in Maynard, the mascot of the Madison Mallards, who will be at the fair from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

There’s also a blood drive hosted by American Red Cross, the Hometown Hero Resource Fair, and plenty more for families to enjoy.

Kids Day brings in the second day of the fair, with a lot of free activities for the younglings. There’ll be sports games hosted by ESPN Madison, and even a Kiddie Tractor Pedal Pull.

The third day of the fair features Farm Fresh Day, where Dane County Fair is partnering up with Second Harvest Foodbank and the Adopt a Dairy Cow program. Any arrivals before 3 p.m. will get $1 of their cash admission at the gates donated to the Adopt a Dairy Cow program.

Tractors will drive down in the Fabulous Farm Babe Tractor Parade and be on display starting at 11 a.m., and Alice in Dairyland will be at the Fair from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The final day of the Day County fair is Family Day. There’ll be eating contests, live music, and a traditional Latino dance performance.

Any more information about the fair can be found at their website.

