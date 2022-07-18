Golf pros to play 100 holes for WPGA centennial

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Wisconsin golf professionals are playing 100 holes in one day for a good cause.

Jeff Ellingson and Brad Munn hit the links at Edelweiss Country Club in New Glarus at dawn on Monday morning and expect the six 18 hole rounds to take about 12 hours to complete.

The pair are raising money for both PGA REACH Wisconsin and First Tee South Central Wisconsin based in Cottage Grove. Both charities help to diversify the game of golf through connecting with youth through junior golf programs and military veterans to get them involved in the sport.

Ellingson says growing the sport in the state is crucial to keeping golf in Wisconsin for another 100 years.

“It’s just a really special time for golf in Wisconsin,” said Ellingson. “We have so many great golf courses here in our state and we have so many great golf professionals, over 500 members and associations, that are running the facilities and trying to make golf great.”

Ellingson says it means a lot to mark this milestone and give back to the community while doing it.

The 100 Holes for 100 years campaign is part of a celebration of the WPGA centennial this year. For 100 days, spanning from May 2nd to August 9, golf pros will try and play as many holes as they can. So far, the money raised for charity totals about $40,000.

For more information on the 100 Holes for 100 Years campaign or to donate, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.