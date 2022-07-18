Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 84-year-old man died Sunday after the tractor he was using tipped over and he became pinned underneath, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff’s office stated that it was alerted to a farm accident around 4:15 p.m. on the 12000 block of County Road A in Bloomington Township.

Fire and EMS officials who arrived in the area learned that the man was driving a lawn tractor on steep ground when it rolled over. The driver was stuck underneath the tractor.

The man, who was identified as Walter D. Du Charme, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner.

Bloomington Fire Department and West Grant EMS assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.