Heavy rain causes wastewater to overflow into Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Rapids

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has confirmed heavy rainfall on Friday is to blame for causing wastewater to flow into the Wisconsin River.

According to a news release from the city, around 7:30 a.m. on July 15, the sanitary sewer interceptor was overtaken by rainwater off Second Avenue S., just south of the roundabout. Rainfall was recorded from 3.9 inches to 5.25 inches in this collection area.

Approximately 165,000 gallons of diluted wastewater overflowed from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. into the Wisconsin River. Areas affected would be the Upper Wisconsin River Southern Sub-Basin in Wood County.

Anyone using the river for recreational activity may be exposed to pathogens, such as E.Coli.

Wisconsin Rapids Wastewater Treatment Plant is working to prevent a re-occurrence by maintaining infrastructure through televising, cleaning, lining, and grouting sewer mains.

Residents should also ensure that they have properly installed drain tile, sump pumps, and roof drains that are hooked up to the stormwater collection system and not the sanitary sewer. It is a violation of the City’s ordinance if residents have such cross-connections.

