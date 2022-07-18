Advertisement

Hot and Humid

Lots of sun over the next couple of days
Hot and humid today.
Hot and humid today.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Hot and humid today
  • More heat and humidity tomorrow
  • Cooler through the middle of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A wave of low pressure currently situated over Montana will travel across the northern Plains/southern Canada over the next 48 hours. Surface low-pressure will move by just to our North - sparking a few scattered showers and thunderstorms well to the north.

Ahead of the cold front, southerly wind will draw very warm and more humid air northward. As the cold front will sweeps through the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. In addition, long-range model soundings show a deep dry layer of air aloft. This could significantly limit rainfall potential across southern Wisconsin. Behind the cold front, highs return to the 80s through the middle of the week.

By the weekend, more scattered showers return to the forecast.

Here’s the NBC15 Extended Forecast...

