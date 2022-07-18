Madison gas prices fall for 5th straight week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the fifth week in a row, Madison drivers found themselves paying less to fill their tanks than they were seven days earlier. The latest GasBuddy report shows nearly a quarter was shaved off the average cost of gas in Wisconsin’s capital.

Prior to the beginning of this run of falling prices, Madison drivers were shelling out $4.84 per gallon. With this latest drop, the average price sits right on the cusp of being on the good side of the four-dollar mark, according to GasBuddy. It pegs the price now at $4.02 per gallon and found some people were able to fill up for $3.79, more than a dollar less than the mid-June average.

Conversely, while the 80 cent drop in recent weeks feels like a bit of sweet relief (and it is), the price still remains more than a dollar higher than it was at this time last year.

Noting the more than a monthlong streak of falling prices and describing some weeks as posting the most significant declines seen in years, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick de Haan predicted this run should last until at least one more week – and maybe more.

“This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week,” he said. “Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August.”

The nationwide price does have a bit to go before dipping below four dollars, though. It currently stands at $4.51 per gallon, nearly a half-dollar more than Madison drivers are paying. That number comes after that average slipped 15 cents.

Regionally, Madison drop left its prices approximately a dime less than Appleton, while people stopping Milwaukee are paying $4.36 per gallon. Across the border in Rockford, they likely are not thinking about four dollars yet. Even after a ten-cent drop, they are still being charged an average of $4.84 per gallon.

U.S. $4.51 Madison $4.02 Appleton $4.12 Milwaukee $4.36 Rockford $4.84

