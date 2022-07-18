Advertisement

Madison PD reports progress in enhanced traffic enforcement efforts

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department revealed the progress it has made so far this summer in projects aimed at enforcing hazardous driving violations.

The agency stated Monday that it has conducted nine projects so far this July and it is set out to complete a dozen more this month. There are 27 projects scheduled to be carried out in August.

MPD is enforcing these traffic violations in partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and is focusing on crimes such as operating while intoxicated and speeding. It will also focus on violations that affect pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

An increase in police patrols on East Washington Avenue and the Madison Beltline will continue this summer, though MPD noted that the enhanced enforcement projects are happening across the city at various times.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has provided the agencies with traffic overtime grants to make the extra patrols possible.

