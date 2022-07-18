Mallards celebrate Maynard’s 21st birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of the Madison Mallards being around for 21 years, the team threw a 21st birthday party for their beloved mascot, Maynard.

Think I found a good addition to the sports team, whatcha think @jockosports?



Happy 21st Maynard 🥳



Thanks for having me at the party! @MadisonMallards pic.twitter.com/FcfPcCW6bg — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) July 16, 2022

The promotion included birthday cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, a birthday card that fans could sign, a special edition Maynard Birthday Mug that was given away at the gate and a toothbrush giveaway courtesy of Jay Hanzen.

The Mallards last home game is August 13 and fans can purchase single game tickets on the Mallards’ website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.