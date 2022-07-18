Advertisement

Mallards celebrate Maynard’s 21st birthday

By Leah Doherty
Jul. 18, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of the Madison Mallards being around for 21 years, the team threw a 21st birthday party for their beloved mascot, Maynard.

The promotion included birthday cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, a birthday card that fans could sign, a special edition Maynard Birthday Mug that was given away at the gate and a toothbrush giveaway courtesy of Jay Hanzen.

The Mallards last home game is August 13 and fans can purchase single game tickets on the Mallards’ website.

