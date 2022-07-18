Monkeypox risk remains low in Dane Co., vaccines offered on case-by-case basis

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County’s top health agency assured the public Monday that the risk of getting monkeypox is low and stated that there will not be any mass vaccination clinics at this time to immunize people against the virus.

With the most recent outbreak of monkeypox across the U.S., there has been an increase in demand for vaccines.

Public Health Madison and Dane County says it will only be immunizing people on a case-by-case basis. Vaccines are available for those who have been exposed to the virus and those who may be at risk of exposure because of their job.

The health agency noted that there is a limited supply of vaccines and there are few cases of the virus in Wisconsin. There have been six cases confirmed so far, two of which were in Dane County.

PHMDC spokesperson Morgan Finke said the department is keeping a close eye on the virus spread.

“We’re monitoring the number of cases that are coming in and obviously just in the past few weeks we have seen several confirmed cases in the state and right here in Dane County,” Finke said. “So we are monitoring that and if anything changes we can let the public know, but at this time again we’re just limiting the vaccine availability to those who are high risk and have had that close contact with someone who has monkeypox.”

Finke also said that monkeypox does not spread easily and can only spread through direct skin contact with someone who has a rash from the virus.

Anyone who lives in Dane Co. and thinks they may have been exposed to monkeypox can call PHMDC at (608) 266-4821.

