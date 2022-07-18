Advertisement

More heat & humidity Tuesday

A few thunderstorms possible
Even hotter for Tuesday!
Even hotter for Tuesday!
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Highs in the upper 80s & low 90s tomorrow
  • A few storms possible late in the day
  • Still warmer but less humid late week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good news for heat-lovers: the heat is sticking around! We’ll cool to the low 70s and upper 60s overnight tonight, then warm things up quickly tomorrow morning. Highs will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday, more of us into the upper 80s and lower 90s with dew points in the upper 60s once again. Some relief will be brought to us by a weak cold front sweeping through during the evening.

That front could spark up a few thunderstorms during the evening, but most of the activity looks to remain in the northern half of the state. Dryer air will be following close behind that boundary though, so we’ll be less humid Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will cool briefly on Wednesday, then warm back up on Thursday and Friday.

We’ll see our rain chances increase later in the week, with our best chance right now looking to be on Sunday. It looks like a few showers could sneak through on Saturday, with scattered storms and showers on Sunday. It’s unfortunate that the rain chances fall on the weekend but no complaints about the rain after this week’s heat!

