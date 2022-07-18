Advertisement

Online gardening class being offered this fall through UW-Madison for beginners, novices, and experts

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program in Rock County is offering a new online course called Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening.

The course is designed for all gardeners, whether you’re a beginner of a self declared “master” of making sure plants thrive. It is a twelve week course that runs from September 11 through December 10, and is a learn-at-your-pace type of course.

This class offers participants university based research methods to help grow their plants better than ever and even manage common pests to gardens.

It is divided into three units. The first set of topics cover the basics: general gardening, botany, soils, and pest management. The next unit goes through identifying and managing pests that they might encounter while trying to grow their garden. The final part of this class focuses on the specific types of gardening, such as vegetable, flower, fruit, and lawn.

There are also webinars scheduled with horticulture experts from UW-Madison so that participants can ask any type of questions they desire.

When finished with the course, you will receive a certificate of completion and earn up to four continuing education credit for specific professional organizations.

Registration for Foundations in Gardening begins July 18 and goes through August 15. For more information about the course or to register, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
8 hospitalized in multiple vehicle crash on I-39
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
Former UW Chancellor Blank diagnosed with cancer; will not take Northwestern job
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions

Latest News

DMV offers advice on getting a valid ID for voting ahead of August election
65-year-old man dead after bike collides with car on STH 78
The golf pros are playing 100 holes of golf in one day to raise money for charity.
Golf pros to play 100 holes for WPGA centennial
Fun for the whole family at the Dane County Fair