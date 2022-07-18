Online gardening class being offered this fall through UW-Madison for beginners, novices, and experts

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program in Rock County is offering a new online course called Growing and Caring for Plants in Wisconsin: Foundations in Gardening.

The course is designed for all gardeners, whether you’re a beginner of a self declared “master” of making sure plants thrive. It is a twelve week course that runs from September 11 through December 10, and is a learn-at-your-pace type of course.

This class offers participants university based research methods to help grow their plants better than ever and even manage common pests to gardens.

It is divided into three units. The first set of topics cover the basics: general gardening, botany, soils, and pest management. The next unit goes through identifying and managing pests that they might encounter while trying to grow their garden. The final part of this class focuses on the specific types of gardening, such as vegetable, flower, fruit, and lawn.

There are also webinars scheduled with horticulture experts from UW-Madison so that participants can ask any type of questions they desire.

When finished with the course, you will receive a certificate of completion and earn up to four continuing education credit for specific professional organizations.

Registration for Foundations in Gardening begins July 18 and goes through August 15. For more information about the course or to register, visit their website.

