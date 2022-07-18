Advertisement

Poynette baseball player celebrated for milestone

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Home Talent baseball player celebrated a 40 year milestone Sunday in Poynette.

Davy Tomlinson was recognized for his decades of dedication to the Poynette community.

After their game Sunday, a surprise party was thrown in Tomlinson’s honor to celebrate his 40th year with Home Talent baseball.

“I didn’t expect anything like this. I thought it was just another game, and to see all these people out here to support us, and I guess me, I guess the right word is humbling. It was a lot of fun. Our goal was to make it a Poynette team, you either live here, work here. I’ve played with some great guys, played against some great teams and players. We always play the same way; play hard, play to win and if you don’t, life goes on,” Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson started playing when he was 16-years-old, playing just about every position. He’s made multiple All-Star teams, along with winning Manager of the Year.

Tomlinson is currently leading a project to upgrade the field at Pauquette Park, and they are just under $9,000 away from their goal.

