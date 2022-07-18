Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office collaborate for Special Olympics torch run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with Special Olympics Wisconsin for the law enforcement torch run on Monday morning, race officials say.

The event kicked off with an opening ceremony followed by a two-mile run that anyone could participate in.

“Good to see so many people coming out to support a good cause here. It has been a real privilege to be involved with this Special Olympics cause as many years as we have,” Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said.

Rock Co. officials say all funds raised will go towards providing sport opportunities for more than 10 thousand Wisconsin athletes with intellectual abilities

