Teenager hurt in ATV crash in rural Vernon County

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA (Vernon County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an ATV crash in rural Vernon County on July 8.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old boy from Westby was found with blood on his face and neck outside of a home in the Town of Christiana northeast of Westby on July 8 at 9:26 p.m., according to a release.

The boy, who was found in the driveway of a home on County Road P about a quarter-mile west of Highway 27, was not able to give much information to deputies at the time. The boy was flown to Gundersen Hospital. Deputies found the ATV the boy was driving at the bottom of a ravine.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were the Westby Police Department, LaFarge Ambulance, Westby First Responders, Westby Fire Department and Gundersen Air.

