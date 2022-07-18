Two dead in separate Adams Co. crashes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies in Adams County responded to two separate crashes Saturday resulting in the deaths of two drivers.

In the first collision, Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS officials responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries around 6:45 a.m. at State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the Town of Dell Prairie.

Authorities’ investigation revealed that a 43-year-old Grand Marsh woman was driving southbound on County Highway B and allegedly did not stop at the stop sign at the road’s intersection with Highway 23. The woman then drove through the intersection and collided with another vehicle driving westbound on State Highway 23.

The westbound vehicle, which was being driven by a 39-year-old woman from Portage, then went off the road and into a ditch. She was ejected from the vehicle. The 43-year-old driver who went through the stop sign continued driving westbound on State Highway 23 until the vehicle stopped along both lanes of travel.

Medical officials pronounced the 39-year-old Portage woman dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified her as Debra Holloway.

The other driver was taken to a Portage hospital and later transferred to UW Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and the sheriff’s office stated that charges are expected to be referred to the Adams County District Attorney’s Office. The Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit assisted at the scene, along with several first responder agencies.

The second wreck, involving one vehicle, happened almost 15 hours later around 11:30 p.m. on State Highway 13 and Fawn Avenue in the Town of Easton.

When deputies arrived at the rollover crash, they found a white car that was upside down and a woman who was still inside.

Through their investigation, deputies determined that the Wisconsin Dells woman was driving southbound on State Highway 13 when she drove off the roadway, went into a ditch and then struck an embankment. The vehicle went into the air and stopped in a ditch on Fawn Avenue.

EMS officials, deputies and bystanders were able to remove the woman from the vehicle and medical personnel performed life saving measures on her.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, identified as 42-year-old Christina Holman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office stated that it believes speed was a factor in the crash and it will not be releasing any further information at this time.

Lifestar Ambulance Service and The Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted deputies.

