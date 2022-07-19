Advertisement

42-year-old woman arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a man in downtown Madison park

(WBKO)
By Kylie Jacobs
Jul. 19, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was arrested Saturday after displaying inappropriate acts at a park in Downtown Madison, where witnesses state she pulled a knife on a man as well.

According to Madison Police, who were dispatched to Reynolds Park at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, multiple people stated they reportedly saw this 42-year-old woman involved in inappropriate acts at the park.

These witnesses also report that she had become upset after the lewd actions when she couldn’t find her personal belongings. She briefly left the park, only to return and allegedly pull a knife on a man.

She was taken into custody outside business nearby the park, officials said.

The 42-year-old was arrested for alleged lewd/lascivious behavior, 2nd-degree reckless endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed.

Police state this investigation is still ongoing at this time.

