Burn survivor carries on camp that provided community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Boscobel fire survivor is beginning to counsel at a camp she went to when she was badly burned to connect with other burn victims as children, UW Health news said.

Tanya Bolchen was 4-months-old when a fire started in her home, causing severe burns to her face and the tragic death of her father. She healed from the accident but was left with noticeable burn scars and a feeling that she didn’t belong when a nurse recommended that she try the Summer Camp for Burn-injured youth.

“I was a little on the fence at first because at that age I didn’t do well doing overnights, but I had a great time,” Bolchen said.

UW Health and Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation created the week-long summer camp just like any others— except it is specialized for children with lifechanging burns.

The camp is held near East Troy and is open to all children 7-17 and features a one day camp for three to six-year-olds.

“As a kid it helped me relate to other kids, and I got to see adults with burn scars and that is something I’d never seen before,” Bolchen explained.

After coming back year after year, Bolchen decided to transition into a position as a counselor when she reached the age limit. She said she wanted all other kids to have an experience like she had.

“I’m just trying to keep it there for the kids growing up who need it,” Bolchen said.

She said counselors were a great support system for her growing up with her injuries.

“They are like a family,” Bolchen said. “They tried to make it fun no matter what, like one time when it was raining, we all ran outside to play kickball in the rain.”

Because of COVID-19, camp staff say that referrals and events that usually kickstart volunteering, enrollment and staffing, didn’t happen. The camp is asking the community to refer volunteers and families with children who qualify to participate, said Lori Mickelson, nurse, and program director, UW Health Burn and Wound Center.

“This is an incredible resource for the children it serves, and we want as many kids as possible to participate, but it can’t happen without volunteers,” she said. “There is room for both this year.”

