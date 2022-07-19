Crescendo Espresso Bar closing after 9-and-a-half-year run on Monroe St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a letter written to their customers, the Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Café announced they will be closing their door permanently on Monroe Street later this July.

In what their owners called an “incredibly difficult and heartbreaking decision,” they made the ultimate choice to close their doors of the Madison café on July 28 at their Monroe Street location.

Cait and Paul Sirianni also noted that while their Monroe Street location is one of the most special places, it’s not fitting where they want to go as a business. They are putting the energy the espresso bar is taking up into their other café: Crescendo Hilldale and the Mobile business.

They are going to keep a bit of Crescendo on Monroe Street, though it’s looking to be a surprise unveiled later this year.

The Sirianni’s are also planning a going-away event so they’re able to close the door of this café with “hope, joy, and music, the same way they were opened with in 2013.”

Their Hilldale location is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

