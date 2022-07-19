Advertisement

Culvers offering one-time only “menu hack” of poutine at Curd Fest

For one time only as a special offering for Curd Fest, Culver’s is offering poutine(Culver's)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Poutine enthusiasts, it is your time to shine.

Culver’s is offering a popular “menu” hack for one day only at Curd Fest July 23. Their first-ever food truck is taking a detour from the middle of its 17-city tour to offer Wisconsinites a taste of poutine for one day only.

Though poutine is normally served with gravy, Culver’s is putting their own classic spin on it to help fit the theme of Curd Fest, by designing it with cheese curds and crinkle cut fries drizzled in their signature Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce, topping it with herbs and cotija cheese.

The dish will cost $5, and proceeds will go to benefit Wisconsin FFA through Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project.

Curd Fest will be held at Breese Stevens Field in Madison. The Culver’s Food Truck will be there from 4-8 p.m.

