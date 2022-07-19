Distillery makes Wisconsin-exclusive brandy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dancing Goat Distillery, based in Cambridge, is bottling its first brandy as a Wisconsin exclusive that is available to buy now.

The distillery said they sourced the brandy originally from California. The brandy, already aged for two years, was then rested at the Dancing Goat for two seasons in the distillery’s open air, non-climate controlled rickhouse.

“We believe southern Wisconsin has the best terroir for spirits maturation in the world,” said Nick Maas, Dancing Goat’s Vice President of Distilling and Innovation.

The makers say Wisconsin’s temperatures and humidity allows the brandy to move through the barrels previously used for bourbon.

“We have taken full advantage of the state’s unique climate to produce a very special bottling that we know will be thoroughly enjoyed by both brandy connoisseurs and those trying brandy for the first time,” Maas added.

The distillery said after sitting through the winter and spring, the brandy is an 86% proof that has notes of “soft grape soda, butter white wine, flowers, white sugar and hints of vanilla and caramel.”

Dancing Goat directors say that the bottles are available for purchase at the distillery and liquor retailors across Wisconsin and that a 750 ml bottle will be priced around $20.

