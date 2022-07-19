Advertisement

Fennimore Police warn parents against student scams

(Pixabay)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fennimore Police Department is advising parents to check in with their students as a new scamming trend is on the rise through social media.

FPD said students are being targeted by a scammer using photos from Facebook or Instagram as blackmail. They say the scammer will use the photographs and contact students through SnapChat to demand money to prevent the release of fake information.

Officials say that social media photos and tags are easily obtained and can be a rich source of information for scammers.

Police are reminding parents to ask their students if they have received any threatening texts or messages. Review the guidelines of social media and remind them to never accept friend requests from strangers or release personal information on the internet.

The best way to stop these scammers, Fennimore PD says, is to stop responding to messages altogether and block the scammer at all contact points.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

Latest News

Dancing Goat Distillery Releases Exclusive Brandy
Distillery makes Wisconsin-exclusive brandy
The teams made up of a paramedic and a Journey Mental Health crisis worker.
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side
The redesigned site is intended to be easier to navigate for election clerks and Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Elections Commission launches redesigned website
After holiday dip, Wisconsin COVID-19 cases find new level