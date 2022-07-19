Four teenagers arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a car on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teenagers were arrested Saturday evening after attempting to steal a car on the west side of Madison, police report.

Officials were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. after a woman in the area alerted authorities when she noticed the theft occurring.

The first officer that arrived on scene was able to spot the teens walking away from the car allegedly involved in the situation.

The vehicle reportedly involved in the crime showed signs of a forced entry and a disassembled steering column.

All four teenagers were subsequently taken into custody at different locations near West Towne Mall. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Two 16-year-old males were charged for allegedly causing damage to property, forced entry to a locked vehicle, and obstructing. A 15-year-old male was arrested for the same charges, alleged damage to property, forced entry into a locked vehicle and obstruction. A 13-year-old male was arrested for allegedly causing damage to property as well, along with reported possession of THC.

