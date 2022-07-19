Advertisement

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a car on Madison’s west side

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teenagers were arrested Saturday evening after attempting to steal a car on the west side of Madison, police report.

Officials were called to the area around 8:30 p.m. after a woman in the area alerted authorities when she noticed the theft occurring.

The first officer that arrived on scene was able to spot the teens walking away from the car allegedly involved in the situation.

The vehicle reportedly involved in the crime showed signs of a forced entry and a disassembled steering column.

All four teenagers were subsequently taken into custody at different locations near West Towne Mall. They were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Two 16-year-old males were charged for allegedly causing damage to property, forced entry to a locked vehicle, and obstructing. A 15-year-old male was arrested for the same charges, alleged damage to property, forced entry into a locked vehicle and obstruction. A 13-year-old male was arrested for allegedly causing damage to property as well, along with reported possession of THC.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

Latest News

More heat is on the way.
Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid
Lafayette County Deputies respond to two-vehicle crash in White Oak Springs Township
Six shell casings found on Autumn Lear Lane after reported gunfire heard
Madison Mallards catcher Josh Caron before a game at Warner Park.
Mallards showcase local talent while providing improved fan experience