Janesville police arrest man with loaded gun

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 22-year-old Janesville man Sunday evening on the 2300 block of Harvard Drive after finding a loaded firearm in his pocket, Janesville PD said.

Officers responded to a physical disturbance around 7 p.m. when one officer attempted to detain the suspect. The 22-year old allegedly tried to run into an apartment but was tased and taken into custody.

After searching the suspect and finding the loaded gun, police brought the Janesville man to Rock County Jail where he was held for felon in possession of a firearm and probation warrant.

Monona Terrace celebrates 25 years, boasts economic impact downtown
Monkeypox risk remains low in Dane Co., vaccines offered on case-by-case basis
