Lafayette County Deputies respond to two-vehicle crash in White Oak Springs Township

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from Lafayette County responded to a two-vehicle crash in White Oak Springs Township on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that the two drivers were both traveling on CTH W at around 4:10 p.m. Monday when one of the vehicles began to slow for a stop near an intersection. As a result, the car was rear ended by the other traveler, causing severe damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles were later towed away from the area as well.

One of the drivers, a 39-year-old woman from Dubuque Illinois was transferred to the hospital for minor injuries, Lafayette Deputies reported.

Shullsburg fire, Shullsburg Police, and Shullsburg EMS also assisted the deputies while on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.