Latest Madison Hyundai/Kia theft strikes out-of-state an visitor

(Pixabay)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The ongoing plague of Hyundai and Kia thefts that has elicited multiple warnings from the Madison Police Department, among other law enforcement agencies, struck again.

This time the victim was someone visiting the Wisconsin capital from out of town.

According to the latest MPD report, the individual’s vehicle was parked Monday morning at a hotel in the 400 block of Commercial Ave. Officers responded to the scene around 7:20 a.m. after learning about the theft.

Investigators found broken glass next to where the rental vehicle had been parked. The department has previously indicated seeing an increase in the thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, usually by breaking through a rear window.

The individual, who lives in another state, did not know that certain models from the Korean automaker were being targeted by car thieves, MPD’s statement added. In June, the police department noted announced changes by the company designed to eliminate these kinds of thefts.

