Advertisement

Madison Farmers’ Market food scraps drop-off sees success

The city of Madison is encouraging those who aren’t composting food scraps to start now.
The city of Madison is encouraging those who aren’t composting food scraps to start now.(WNEM TV5)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The food scraps drop-off program at Madison farmers’ markets on Tuesday evenings has so far been successful, the city revealed.

The food scrap recycling program began June 14 at the South Madison Farmers’ Market and the Eastside Farmers’ Market and has so far collected 1,444 pounds of food scraps for composting.

Much of the collected scraps include egg shells, coffee grounds, apple cores and similar materials.

The City of Madison is encouraging those who aren’t composting food scraps to start now.

Food scraps will continue to be accepted every Tuesday at the markets until Sept. 27.

The South Madison market is located at 1602 South Park St. and accepts scraps from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Eastside market is located at 202 S. Ingersoll St. and accepts scraps from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Anyone who participates in the food scraps drop-off program can pick up a free small bucket from the drop-off booths at both markets. The bucket can be used as a place to store food scraps until it’s time to bring them to the market.

You can find more information about hours, locations and acceptable food scraps here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

Latest News

Generic police lights
Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin
Dancing Goat Distillery Releases Exclusive Brandy
Distillery makes Wisconsin-exclusive brandy
The teams made up of a paramedic and a Journey Mental Health crisis worker.
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side
The redesigned site is intended to be easier to navigate for election clerks and Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Elections Commission launches redesigned website