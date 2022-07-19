Madison Farmers’ Market food scraps drop-off sees success

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The food scraps drop-off program at Madison farmers’ markets on Tuesday evenings has so far been successful, the city revealed.

The food scrap recycling program began June 14 at the South Madison Farmers’ Market and the Eastside Farmers’ Market and has so far collected 1,444 pounds of food scraps for composting.

Much of the collected scraps include egg shells, coffee grounds, apple cores and similar materials.

The City of Madison is encouraging those who aren’t composting food scraps to start now.

Food scraps will continue to be accepted every Tuesday at the markets until Sept. 27.

The South Madison market is located at 1602 South Park St. and accepts scraps from 2-6 p.m. on Tuesdays. The Eastside market is located at 202 S. Ingersoll St. and accepts scraps from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Anyone who participates in the food scraps drop-off program can pick up a free small bucket from the drop-off booths at both markets. The bucket can be used as a place to store food scraps until it’s time to bring them to the market.

You can find more information about hours, locations and acceptable food scraps here.

