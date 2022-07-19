Madison Police are asking for help to identify suspect involved in theft from St. Vincent De Paul

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is involved with an alleged theft case from a St. Vincent De Paul store.

Officials state that on June 24 he reportedly stole the personal belonging of people shopping at the thrift store located on S. Park St.

The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. that day

Madison Police say anyone with information should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a theft case. (Madison Police Department)

