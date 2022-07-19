Mallards showcase local talent while providing improved fan experience

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards can enjoy the next three days off courtesy of the All-Star break and will be back in action on Thursday in Green Bay. Three Mallards were selected to be on the Northwoods League All-Star team, and one of those guys happens to be from Sun Prairie.

🌟Congratulations to our 2022 Northwoods League All-Stars!🌟



Steven Lacey, Bryce Woody and Josh Caron have been named as Great Lakes All-Stars! They'll represent the Mallards at Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday, July 19th!https://t.co/V8VlB9GFNq pic.twitter.com/5I2w1ENtF6 — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) July 8, 2022

Josh Caron is one of two Sun Prairie High School graduates on the Mallards roster this summer. Caron is a catcher at Nebraska, and Liam Moreno is an infielder at Missouri State.

“I went to a lot of Mallards games as a kid,” Caron said. “It was a lot of fun to come here so when Vern the GM texted me to come play for the Mallards I knew right away I wanted to come play.”

While being back home for the summer, Caron has found success on the field. He currently leads the Mallards in hits, runs, doubles and RBIs.

“When I’m playing these games in front of all these people and it’s just 20 minutes down the road it’s really awesome,” Caron said.

Mallards games average around 6,000 fans a game, and when they’re not busy cheering for athletes like Caron, there’s plenty of entertainment options for all ages.

Samantha Rubin is the assistant general manager for the Mallards and said they’ve made some changes to upgrade the fan experience and also keep guests safer.

“Something new this year is our reserved six-top tables,” Rubin said. “You can buy a table of six and it’s no longer general admission in that section, so you can sit and that’s your spot and you can watch the game and it’s a great view.”

The Mallards have also enclosed their kids zone, instead of having different games and inflatables set up around the park.

“That way people feel a little bit safer having their families be in here,” Rubin said. “It’s all enclosed so they’re not running around the ballpark they’re in this fenced-in area.”

The Mallards have their last home game on August 13, so there is still time to purchase tickets, get the family and head out to Warner Park.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support we get from the Madison community and specifically families,” Rubin said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.