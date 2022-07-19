Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man accused of several charges in the Prairie State now faces charges in Wisconsin after allegedly kicking a deputy in the shoulder while he was being arrested.

The Brodhead Police Department received information from the Village of Winnebago, Illinois Police Department around 7:40 p.m. about a 33-year-old man who had several warrants out of Illinois. That department was seeking to arrest the man for an alleged domestic incident.

Police say the man also had extraditable warrants issued for his arrest through the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois for allegedly failing to return to jail, and both Naperville and Rockford’s police departments in Illinois for alleged aggravated battery, resisting arrest and obstructing police.

Brodhead police spotted the man on the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue and stated that he gave them a false name.

When officers attempted to arrest him, the man allegedly kicked a deputy in the shoulder. Police ultimately needed to use pepper spray on the man to stop him from resisting arrest.

The man was taken to the Green County jail and is accused of obstructing, resisting and disorderly conduct. The Brodhead PD stated that he will be held at the jail until a decision is made on his warrants in Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.