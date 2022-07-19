More comfortable weather headed our way

Key Takeaways

Stray storm or shower possible tonight

Low 80s on Wednesday

Mid-80s Thurs/Fri but not too humid

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is approaching the state, causing an increase in cloud cover this evening and a few showers to pop up. As the boundary moves through tonight, an additional shower or storm is possible but rain accumulations will be pretty minor. We’ll have to wait until the weekend to see some more substantial rain chances.

The front will bring some more comfortable air into the Upper Midwest through the rest of the week though. Humidity levels will be lower tomorrow, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the west, sustained at 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. A little instability in the afternoon could trigger a few showers to pop up but a mainly dry day is expected.

Temperatures do warm Thursday and Friday, though dew points will remain on the more comfortable side of things. Multiple rain chances ahead of the weekend: a system will likely enter late Friday night, a second Saturday night to Sunday, and maybe a few additional showers on Monday. Temperatures look to be trending closer to the seasonal average next week, more in the lower 80s.

