Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid

Some relief is expected tomorrow
More heat is on the way.
More heat is on the way.(wmtv)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Highs in the upper 80s
  • High humidity levels
  • Some weekend rain is expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front draped across the state will move through the area this morning. Latest models show a few showers near this feature but keep most of the rain just to our South. SW winds will usher in more moisture and heat - bumping highs into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will reenter the picture as well - dew points may climb to near 70 today. A few scattered showers are possible today with the threat for additional showers/storms Monday evening as a secondary wave moves across southern Wisconsin.

Tuesday features more sunshine and northwesterly winds. These winds will usher in drier air and cooler temperatures. A cold front slide across Wisconsin from the northeast with the arrival of high-pressure. Cooler and quieter conditions are expected behind the front. Lots of sunshine will be seen Wednesday through Friday.

Showers and storms will be possible again next Saturday as a disturbance makes its way through the region.

