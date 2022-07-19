MPD: Madison man arrested following drug investigation
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 40-year-old Madison man was arrested by police Tuesday morning on the near east side of Madison following a weeks-long drug investigation, MPD said.
Officials say MPD SWAT and Dane County Narcotics Task Force searched the the property around 7:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Thompson drive and arrested the man.
The 40-year-old is a convicted felon and currently on parole for a previous drug charge, police said. He was taken into custody on a parole violation.
Police say they also found a gun inside the home.
