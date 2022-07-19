Advertisement

MPD: Suspect accused of tripping abortion rights protest attendee sought

MPD said the victim suffered two broken bones after being tripped.
The Madison Police Department is looking to identify a man wanted for injuring someone...
The Madison Police Department is looking to identify a man wanted for injuring someone attending a protest regarding the overturn of Roe V. Wade.(Madison Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators want to find the person accused of tripping someone during an abortion rights protest in Madison and breaking two of their bones.

The victim was attending the rally on June 24 in Madison to protest the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, an incident report states.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the suspect did it on purpose and he was captured on video. The 26-year-old victim turned over the images to the police department.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or go online to submit a tip.

