MPD: Suspect accused of tripping abortion rights protest attendee sought

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators want to find the person accused of tripping someone during an abortion rights protest in Madison and breaking two of their bones.

The victim was attending the rally on June 24 in Madison to protest the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, an incident report states.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the suspect did it on purpose and he was captured on video. The 26-year-old victim turned over the images to the police department.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or go online to submit a tip.

The Madison Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the man below. He intentionally tripped a person attending a protest regarding the Supreme Court's recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. Call @MSNCrimeStopper at 608-266-6014.



More info: https://t.co/i8dJl5WPLa — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) July 19, 2022

