No injuries reported after car crashes into east side Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There have been no injuries reported after a car crashed into a home on Madison’s east side early Sunday morning.

Madison Police report that they were dispatched to the scene at N. Fair Oaks Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after a caller claimed he saw four people running away from the car after it had struck the home.

No one in the residence was injured, and the vehicle had damaged only the front porch of the home, officials said.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

