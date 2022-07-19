Packers invite fans to participate in “Give Us A Sign” contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers are inviting fans to submit their creative or clever messages to the Packers Everywhere ‘Give Us A Sign’ contest.

The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022 Packers game.

The Packers said sign submissions could be a brief one-liner or a witty observation.

Packers officials will select the top 16 ideas and then fans will be able to vote for their favorites in a bracket-style competition. The bracket-style competition will run from Aug. 15 through Sept. 12.

The winner of the contest will have their sign printed and distributed at a home Packers game this season. The winner will also receive two game tickets, airfare to Green Bay and a two-night hotel stay in the area.

Packer fans are encouraged to vote daily because one random fan voter will also receive two game tickets to Lambeau!

The contest is now open for entry. All entrants must be at least 18 years old. You can enter the contest here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.