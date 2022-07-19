Advertisement

Packers invite fans to participate in “Give Us A Sign” contest

The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022...
The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022 Packers game.(Matt Ludtke | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Packers are inviting fans to submit their creative or clever messages to the Packers Everywhere ‘Give Us A Sign’ contest.

The contest gives fans the chance to have their sign featured at Lambeau Field at a 2022 Packers game.

The Packers said sign submissions could be a brief one-liner or a witty observation.

Packers officials will select the top 16 ideas and then fans will be able to vote for their favorites in a bracket-style competition. The bracket-style competition will run from Aug. 15 through Sept. 12.

The winner of the contest will have their sign printed and distributed at a home Packers game this season. The winner will also receive two game tickets, airfare to Green Bay and a two-night hotel stay in the area.

Packer fans are encouraged to vote daily because one random fan voter will also receive two game tickets to Lambeau!

The contest is now open for entry. All entrants must be at least 18 years old. You can enter the contest here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

Latest News

Generic police lights
Man accused of multiple charges in Illinois arrested in Wisconsin
The city of Madison is encouraging those who aren’t composting food scraps to start now.
Madison Farmers’ Market food scraps drop-off sees success
Dancing Goat Distillery Releases Exclusive Brandy
Distillery makes Wisconsin-exclusive brandy
The teams made up of a paramedic and a Journey Mental Health crisis worker.
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side