Preparations are underway at Lambeau Field for Saturday’s historic soccer match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers Organization has sold more than 75,000 tickets to Saturday’s soccer exhibition match.

According to Packers Director of Public Affairs Aaron Popkey of the Packers, there still are tickets available for what’s called a “friendly” between Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Inside the Lambeau Field Atrium, visitors are welcomed by images of the American football greats who donned a green and gold jersey.

Yet on Saturday, a group of international futbol players will run across the field nicknamed, “where traditions are born.”

“I think it’s awesome because I mean I love Lambeau Field. It’s such a historic stadium, so much history behind it, and if they can add soccer history that will make it that much cooler,” Patrick Wismar of Green Bay said.

Later this week, the Packers will put up soccer goals and paint the lines on the field for the match. Those touring Lambeau on Monday say the European teams came to the right place to play.

“Look at the facilities they have already,” Joyce Nelsen of Oconto said. “I know two people one from Oregon and one from Washington state that are coming for that event, so I think it’s awesome.”

According to the Packers organization, they’re approaching Saturday’s match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City like a regular season Packers game. The parking lot will open four hours before and the gates two before the match.

There is an expectation that this summer event will have a big economic impact in Green Bay.

“We’re estimating when you put together direct and indirect spending, as far as total economic impact goes, we’re estimating $10 million in economic impact in Green Bay, the Brown County region,” Discover Green Bay Vice President of Marketing and Communication Nick Meisner said. “Again, that’s an estimate.”

Popkey with the Packers organization says they are planning to host festivities for fans and each futbol team is also preparing to do the same.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.