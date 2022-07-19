Advertisement

Six shell casings found on Autumn Lear Lane after reported gunfire heard

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police reported to the 5000 block of Autumn Lear Lane Saturday night after a caller reported hearing four “pops” that sounded like gunfire coming from a nearby hill.

According to officials, the caller also said they heard a car drive away shortly after.

Upon investigation, officers found six .40 caliber Smith and Wesson casings on the road near a heavily wooded area.

There was no property damage or injured people found at the scene, Madison Police said in their report.

