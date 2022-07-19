Advertisement

SSM partners with Youth2Youth 4 Change to host hygiene supply drive for those in need

(Goose Creek NAACP)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Youth2Youth 4 Change and SSM Health are partnering to host a hygiene supply drive as part of a service project that first began during the pandemic.

Through July 25, personal hygiene and laundry items are being collected at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville and SSM Health Dean Medical Group located on 3400 E. Racine St.

“The need is constant, and since SSM Health also focuses on helping these underserved populations, we are so pleased be able to assist Youth2Youth 4 Change in this effort,” said SSM Health Director of Community Health Megan Timm.

On the “wish list” for those in need of these personal care items include:

  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Travel-size shampoo and conditioner
  • Individually-wrapped soaps and deodorant
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Laundry detergent pods.

There are labeled donations bins available the hospital employee entrance, as well as the hospital chapel, clinic garden level and clinic second floor.

At the end of the drive, the items donated will be bagged and distributed to community members in need by Youth2Youth 4 Change.

