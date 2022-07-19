Vehicle fire causes closure in both directions on WIS 213 near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire has closed both directions of lanes in WIS 213 near Beloit Tuesday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, reports of this vehicle fire came in at approximately 8:45 a.m.

The closure is between County Q and Cleophas Road, according to officials.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

