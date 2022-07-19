Advertisement

Watch full Democratic Senatorial debate

Democratic candidates face off before the August primary.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Sunday night, NBC15 News was the only Madison station to bring you the Democratic Senate Debate live.

Unfortunately, a technical error at the debate location caused an audio issue on the statewide feed that caused the hosts and candidates’ words become briefly muffled.

We now have a clean feed and posted it here, so you can watch the debate in its entirety.

It will air again early Tuesday morning, starting at 12:37 a.m. Because we wanted to offer it as soon as we could, your TV listings likely will not show the change. So, you will need to set your DVRs to record the rebroadcast of NBC15 News at Ten at that time as well as Top Story with Tom Llamas. Both shows will need to be recorded to capture the entire one-hour debate.

