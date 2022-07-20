15-year-old Chicago child dies after drowning in Columbia Co. campground pond

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old from Chicago died Tuesday after drowning in a Columbia Co. campground swimming pond, authorities report.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that dispatchers received a call just after 5:40 p.m. that a child had gone under the water at a pond at Smokey Hollow Campground.

Multiple agencies responded and found the child about 50 minutes after they had gone under water. First responders performed life-saving measures on the child and they were taken to a hospital, but did not survive.

The Lodi Fire Department, Lodi EMS, Waunakee EMS, the Columbia County Dive Team and the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office.

