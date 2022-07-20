Advertisement

15-year-old Chicago child dies after drowning in Columbia Co. campground pond

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - A 15-year-old from Chicago died Tuesday after drowning in a Columbia Co. campground swimming pond, authorities report.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that dispatchers received a call just after 5:40 p.m. that a child had gone under the water at a pond at Smokey Hollow Campground.

Multiple agencies responded and found the child about 50 minutes after they had gone under water. First responders performed life-saving measures on the child and they were taken to a hospital, but did not survive.

The Lodi Fire Department, Lodi EMS, Waunakee EMS, the Columbia County Dive Team and the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Big Idaho® Potato truck is celebrating National French Fry day in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day
Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14
Grant Co. man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Clinic to offer abortion services coming to the stateline
Wisconsin doctor buys Illinois buildings to offer abortions
Siblings sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth from Arizona to Wisconsin

Latest News

CampHERO
Girls learn about protective services careers hands-on through CampHERO
Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise in the community
Monona Police warn against catalytic converter thefts
The teams made up of a paramedic and a Journey Mental Health crisis worker.
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side
Madison CARES Team announces expansion to serve west, south side